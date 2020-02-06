‘Seditious’ play in Karnataka school: Congress leaders call for CM’s intervention for release of women

The visit came after another delegation went to Bidar to meet the arrested women and school officials on Tuesday. The visit came after another delegation went to Bidar to meet the arrested women and school officials on Tuesday.

The Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday took up the issue of the arrest of the mother of a class V student and the headmistress of a school in Bidar — on charges of sedition over a play depicting anti-CAA protests — by approaching Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood with a demand to withdraw the case. They also demanded the Chief Minister’s intervention in the matter.

A Congress delegation led by the state party chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and senior legislators Ramesh Kumar and U T Khader presented the plea to the DGP and called on Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to intervene in the matter to facilitate the release of the two arrested women — Najibunnissa, the widowed mother of the class V student, and Fareeda Begum, the headmistress of Shaheen Primary School where the play was staged on January 21.

“By no stretch of imagination can such an innocent act of protest be perceived as sedition or treason. We suspect the police have succumbed to pressure from vested interests and some local political leaders. The state government should direct the police to withdraw the case and release the arrested women,” the delegation said in its letter to Sood.

“There has been widespread misuse of the law against sedition, affecting the lives of the vulnerable. The government cannot be equated with the nation. The nation is a bigger entity than the government,” the delegation said while stating that the IPC section on sedition can be misinterpreted.

“Ìt is open for misinterpretation to such an extent by the authorities who may think that a school play can be seditious,” the letter further said.

“They (authorities) have called the language used by the children as anti-national and have filed a case against the school. In one week, the police have gone to the school on five occasions and treated them (students) as culprits. This is not befitting of a civic society. When we do not agree with the government or if we disagree with someone in power, it does not become anti-national or treacherous,” the former Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly Ramesh Kumar said after meeting the DGP.

