Centre to ‘reconsider’ sedition law: SC asks what about pending cases, gives time till tomorrow

Day after the Centre told the Supreme Court it would re-examine sedition law provisions, the SC Tuesday asked the government what it would do about pending and future cases while Section 124A is under reconsideration. The Centre has been given time till tomorrow to inform the court about its stand.

Claiming that it is “fully cognizant of the various views” being expressed on sedition law, the Centre told the apex court on Monday that it “has decided to re-examine and re-consider the provisions of Section 124A (that deal with the offence)” and urged it to defer hearing on petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of the law until such exercise is carried out “before an appropriate forum”.

It did not specify any time frame for this “re-consideration.”

Hearing the petitions, a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, had asked the Centre to apprise the court of its stand on Section 124A. The bench also wondered if it should refer the matter to a larger five-judge Constitution bench in view of the 1962 decision of a Constitution bench in the case Kedar Nath Singh vs State of Bihar, and sought the views of the Centre, the petitioners and Attorney General K K Venugopal on this.