Sedition charge against UP lawyer for calling Yogi Adityanath terrorist in tweet

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

A district court lawyer in Kanpur was arrested on the charge of sedtion for retweeting a video of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and calling him a terrorist on Sunday.

The man, Abdul Hannan, commented on a tweet by State Information Department’s Media Advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi on Saturday. The tweet by Tripathi had a video of Adityanath’s Vidhan Sabha speech supporting cane charge on people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He captioned the video: “Tum kagaz nahi dikhaoge, aur danga bhi failaoge, to hum lathi bhi chalvayenge, gharbaar bhi bikvayenge… aur haan poster bhi lagwayenge (You will not show the papers and will also participate in riots, then we will cane charge, auction your houses and put up posters).”

Hannan retweeted Tripathi’s post by calling Adityanath a terrorist.

In another tweet, Hannan announced that he would provide free legal help to protesters and requested all “constitution lovers” to follow him and share his tweet.

“We have registered an FIR against the person. He has been arrested and sent to jail after being produced before the court,” said Ajay Seth, SHO of Kalyanpur police station.

