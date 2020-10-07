Sedition case: UP Police probe ‘tutoring’ of family by journalist

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja at the Hathras village. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The Uttar Pradesh Police is investigating an unnamed journalist for allegedly trying to tutor the Hathras woman’s family into making a statement against the government, according to an FIR filed at Chandpa police station here.

The FIR, filed under several sections including sedition, also points to the alleged role of an unnamed politician in coercing the family. The FIR, accessed by The Indian Express, is one of 21 filed across the state citing alleged conspiracy.

“Some anti-social elements tried to take advantage of the situation as per a pre-planned conspiracy. With the intention of creating caste-based tensions across the state and challenging the rule of law and also tarnishing the image of the government, these people tried to incite the family and tried to influence their statement. The family was offered Rs 50 lakh to change their statement and speak against the government so that there could be unrest and situation of law and order in Hathras,” the FIR reads.

“For selfish intentions, a journalist told the brother of the victim that his parents should come out with a statement saying they are not satisfied with the government’s actions in the case. Even when the family had gone on record to say they were satisfied with the government’s actions. It was further asked of the brother to reiterate that the girl had told him about the rape, even when an initial FIR had only been filed for assault.” The FIR goes on to say that the medical reports and the FSL examination ruled out rape.

“An audio of a politician has also gone viral and a female relative of the victim was being pressured to convince the family that they should appear dissatisfied with the government’s actions and the Rs 20 lakh compensation. For this the family was offered Rs 50 lakh as incentive. This was done to defame the government and generate a sentiment of distrust in the administration,” the FIR filed by Sub-Inspector Awdhesh Kumar reads.

Meanwhile, in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the UP government has flagged a website, justiceforhathrasvictim.carrd.co, to bolster its claim of a conspiracy.

As reported by The Indian Express, the website appears to have borrowed, and at times directly copied from, instructions tailored for Black Lives Matter protesters in the US.

For instance, one of the instructions reads, “If you see black people, run with them.” Another instruction says, “Please do your research in case the place you are protesting is a set up or not, for example San Diego and Phoenix have been debunked as white supremacists luring people.” Instructions further state that the “New York Police Department” will “film” people at every corner.

The website has since been taken down.

ED probes ‘Justice for Hathras’ website

Lucknow: The ED has begun preliminary inquiry into allegations that a website ‘Justice for Hathras victim’ was created to raise funds for fuelling caste-based protests in UP.

“We will see who transferred funds and how, and who the ultimate beneficiaries of the money are,” said an ED official.

The agency is also looking into the detention of four men, including a Delhi-based journalist, in Mathura on Monday. Police claimed they are part of the PFI and CFI and have seized material from laptops, phones and literature related to protests which could have “impacted” law and order.

“UP Police provided details of all four persons to us and we are looking into it,” said an ED official.

