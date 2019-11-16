Sedition case: Give Shehla 10-day notice before arrest: court to police

A court on Friday directed the Delhi Police to issue a 10-day pre-arrest notice to Shehla Rashid if the need arises to arrest her in the alleged case of defaming the Army, while disposing of her anticipatory bail application.

On August 18, Rashid posted a series of tweets, alleging excesses by the forces against children and youths in the Valley. Mentioning two of the tweets, advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, the complainant has said, “She is deliberately and intentionally spreading fake news with the intention to incite violence…”

On Friday, Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora said, “Keeping in view the nature of allegations and also considering the submissions of IO (investigating officer) that the investigation is at a preliminary stage, anticipatory bail application is disposed of with directions to the IO that if need arises for the arrest of the applicant/accused, she be issued a ten days pre-arrest notice.”