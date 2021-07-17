Sedition case: Farmers begin to march towards Sirsa, plan to gherao SP office

Hundreds of farmers started marching towards Sirsa on Saturday after several unions gave a call to gherao the district police chief’s office over sedition and attempt to murder cases against 100 farmers for July 13 protest at that turned violent.

Police also apprehend tension outside the residences of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and state power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala in Sirsa.

Over 10,000 policemen have been deployed in Sirsa and barricading done to prevent the farmers from reaching the Sirsa SP’s office, district police’s headquarters, and the ministers’ residences.

Sirsa district police chief Dr Arpit Jain said, “We have made adequate deployment. Over 10,000 personnel from across all districts of Haryana, Rapid Action Force and paramilitary forces have been deployed along with 30 checkpoints so that nobody disrupts law and order and attempts to break the law.”

He added, “We are always ready to hold talks with the farmers. We had held a meeting with them [farmers] on Friday too but there can be only legal solutions to legal cases, otherwise, there is no purpose of holding any talks.”

On Wednesday, police had registered an FIR against nearly 100 farmers on charges of attempt to murder. Sirsa Civil Lines Police Station SHO Ram Niwas had told The Indian Express that the fresh FIR was lodged on Wednesday on the complaint of ASI Prem Singh who had received injuries when the agitators hit him with their tractor.

Farmer unions have also called for a mahapanchayat in Sirsa Saturday. At least 100 farmers were booked on charges of sedition for a “violent” protest against Haryana Assembly’s deputy speaker in Sirsa on July 11. Police had arrested at least five farmers in the case, who are currently lodged in judicial custody. The farmer unions are now protesting and demanding release of the five farmers and revoking of sedition charges against those booked by police.

Union leaders like Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and several others are also likely to reach Sirsa and lead the protest.