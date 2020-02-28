Sedition case against Kashmiri students: Preventing lawyers from representing accused to be seen as contempt, says Karnataka HC

Police escort the three Kashmiri students facing sedition charges from a court in Hubbali. (PTI/File) Police escort the three Kashmiri students facing sedition charges from a court in Hubbali. (PTI/File)

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday said preventing advocates from representing three Kashmiri students accused of sedition will be treated as contempt of court.

Basit Aashiq Sofi, Talib Majeed and Amir Mohiuddin Wani, who are pursuing an engineering course at a college in Hubballi, were arrested on February 15 and charged with sedition over a video in which they were purportedly heard singing along a song that had the words “Pakistan Zindabad”. Since their arrest, they have been unable to file a bail plea owing to a resolution by the local Bar association that no lawyer will represent them. Lawyers who tried to file a plea on behalf of the youths were prevented from doing so by other lawyers, despite a February 20 high court direction.

“If a situation is created and accused cannot be represented it will affect the image of the entire judicial system of the state. Ensure normalcy that is seen any other day in the court and let bail application be taken up like any other bail application,’’ a division bench of the high court featuring Chief Justice Abhay Sreenivas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar said on Thursday after summoning office bearers of Hubballi Bar Association. The office bearers informed the high court that they would pass resolutions cancelling a February 15 resolution barring lawyers from representing the three Kashmiri youths.

The court observed that if the situation persisted, police would have to provide a report of lawyers who prevent defence lawyers from appearing in court. Preventing advocates from representing the accused “will be treated as contempt of court’’, Justice Oka said. “In view of the gesture of the members of the bar association, I am sure there will be no difficulty for advocates to represent accused in the case. However, considering the fact that despite the arrest on February 15, no bail petition could be filed, we continue order extending police protection for lawyers while filing their plea on Friday,’’ the court stated.

On February 20, the high court quoted the Supreme Court order in A S Mohammed Rafi vs State of Tamil Nadu case and said resolutions opposing representation as “passed by the Bar Associations are wholly illegal” and against traditions of the Bar and professional ethics.

