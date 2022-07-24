Security, youth’s future in danger with this ‘new experiment’: Rahul Gandhi on Agnipath

July 24, 2022 1:05:05 pm
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Centre over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, saying the country’s security and the future of the youth are in danger with this “new experiment” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “laboratory”.
Sixty soldiers retire every year, out of which only 3,000 are getting government jobs, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
“What will be the future of thousands of ‘Agniveers’ retiring after 4-year contracts,” the former Congress chief asked.
“With this new experiment of the Prime Minister’s laboratory, both the security of the country and the future of the youth are in danger,” Gandhi said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Several parts of the country had witnessed protests after the announcement of the scheme that seeks to recruit youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.
For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker
Latest News
11 months ago, seer who met CM had warned of suicide by sadhus
What to know about Marburg virus disease
Delhi schools file complaints against PWD for using low-quality material for construction work
Ram Gopal Varma says ‘Indira Gandhi is acting like Kangana Ranaut’ in old interview, actor says ‘Reassuring, as I cast myself’
Kiccha Sudeep says he was ‘not called’ for Baahubali 2 after first film: ‘It started moving very fast, I couldn’t catch up’
Chances of podium finish very high in Olympiad: India A team coach
From Ananya Panday to Disha Patani: Fashion hits and misses (July 18-24)
Surat Mayor, Delhi CM, and that Singapore invite: AAP joins the dots
Punjab: On Day 3, women lead protests against industrial water pollution
World Athletics Championships: US women win relays in upset, while men flounder again
315 kids, adults shelter at school to escape Haiti gang war
WhatsApp could soon display past participants of group chats after they leave