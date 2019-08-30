Security up at Gujarat ports, alert warns of Pakistan marine infiltration

A security advisory has been issued to shipping agents of all vessels parked at Mundra port in Kutch over possible infiltration by Pakistani marine commandos from the coastal borders of Gujarat.

The advisory, issued by Adani Ports and Logistics, comes four days after the BSF found two abandoned mini boats at Harami Nala creek in Kutch, which may have originated from Pakistan. The Indian Navy had also warned of a possible terror attack from the sea.

The coastal borders of Gujarat have been on high alert since the Centre announced its move to scrap special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two Union territories.

In the advisory dated August 29, all stakeholders and shipping agents at Mundra port have been asked to inform their vessels of a possible infiltration by marine commandos of Pakistan in Harami Nala creek. “All stakeholders are requested to institute preventive measures to mitigate hostile attacks and assume highest state of readiness and be vigilant towards any attempts to breach our coastal security. Any suspicious activities by individuals/ vessels/ crafts/ boats approaching towards the coast are to be tracked continuously and information to be disseminated to all concerned. All shipping agents and stakeholders are directed to inform their vessels accordingly and report any suspicious activity to marine control station and port operation centre immediately,” read the advisory.

An official of Adani Ports and Logistics said, “We received a tip from the Indian Coast Guard regarding a possible infiltration by trained marine commandos of Pakistan, so we have informed all our staff and vessels’ agents to remain vigilant.”

Inspector General of Police (border range) D B Vaghela said, “We receive inputs about possible terrorist infiltrations from time to time and we have enhanced security at all vital installations in Kutch district, including Kandla port.”

Anjar’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Vaghela told reporters, “We have received inputs that terrorists can enter through the sea route.” Police and other security agencies have increased patrolling and marine police have been pressed into service, he added.

Harami Nala is a marshy and shallow water channel on the India-Pakistan border in Kutch. The area, despite being difficult terrain, is watched by security agencies on both sides as fishermen use it every day. Close to Harami Nala is Keti Bunder South Wildlife Sanctuary in Pakistan.

On August 24, the BSF discovered two mini-boats at Harami Nala, which prompted a search operation by security agencies in the coastal areas of Kutch over possible infiltration by Pakistani nationals. However, preliminary investigation by police did not reveal any suspicious activity.

The Intelligence Bureau had also sent a tip to the Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad regarding infiltration of four terrorists with Afghanistan passports into India to carry out terror attacks. —With PTI inputs