Security tightened for judge facing social media threats over life terms in Madhya Pradesh lynching case

Following complaints of the online campaign, police also registered an FIR against unidentified persons.

Police have enhanced the security of a sessions judge in Madhya Pradesh, who recently convicted seven men in the 2022 Seoni Malwa lynching case, after she faced a barrage of threats and abuse on social media.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tabassum Khan, posted in Narmadapuram district, on June 12 sentenced seven men to life imprisonment for the lynching of truck driver Sheikh Lala Nazir Ahmed, who was beaten to death in August 2022 on suspicion of cow smuggling.

In the days following the judgment, multiple posts surfaced targeting the judge over her religious identity, drawing criticism from public figures, who expressed concern over attempts to communalise a judicial verdict. Following complaints of the online campaign, police also registered an FIR against unidentified persons.