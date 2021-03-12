Security scare outside Ambani home: Cops on Telegram trail question Tihar suspects

INVESTIGATIONS HAVE revealed that the phone on which a Telegram channel of purported terror outfit Jaish Ul Hind was created had been used by multiple undertrial prisoners, including a man associated with a terrorist organisation, inside Tihar prison over the past three-and-half months. It was on this Telegram channel that the outfit claimed responsibility for parking an SUV with gelatine sticks and a threat note outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai last month.

On Thursday, officers from Delhi Police’s Special Cell searched the jail complex and questioned several undertrial prisoners, sources told The Indian Express.

Official sources said a private cyber firm had been asked by an investigating agency to track the location of the phone on which the Jaish Ul Hind Telegram channel was created. During investigation, they found that the channel was allegedly created inside Tihar jail.

Sources said several numbers operating from inside the jail had earlier been put under technical surveillance by the New Delhi Range of Special Cell. Recently, after it emerged that the Jaish Ul Hind Telegram channel was created through TOR network, which is used to access the dark web, the intelligence agency shared the IP address of one phone with the Delhi Police.

“Police were monitoring phone calls, but they were not aware of the Internet activity happening from the same number. However, with the help of the IP address, they tracked down the IMEI and came to know that both the activities [calling and Internet] were happening from the same number. The number was operating from inside the jail and several undertrials were using it. With the help of technical surveillance, police zeroed in on one of the prisoners associated with a terrorist organisation,” a police source said, adding that they are verifying all details as the phone was used by multiple people.

“The Telegram channel was created around 3.20 pm on February 26 [day after the security scare outside Ambani’s residence]. The message claiming responsibility for the security scare outside Antilia was posted on the Telegram channel late on February 27 night,” a police source said.

Sources said on Thursday a team of Special Cell officers visited the jail and shared all technical details with the jail officials, who later helped them examine some of the undertrials who used the cellphone. “After taking legal opinion, the police are going to move an application before the Delhi Court for the production warrant of the suspect in coming days,” a source said.