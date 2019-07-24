Security of Akhilesh, Lalu Yadav, Sangeet Som downgraded

The Home Ministry has carried out a large scale review of the security cover provided to 130 VIPs, including leaders of the BJP, RSS and Governors.

The ministry has downgraded the security provided to many politicians and in some cases completely removed them from the central list. These include former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, BJP leaders such as Sangeet Som, Suresh Rana and Rajiv Pratap Rudy, and RSS leader Indresh Kumar.

The central security cover to K Vijay Kumar, advisor to the J&K Governor, and Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra, has also been removed.

This is the first full-scale review of VIP protectees by the Union Home Ministry after the Narendra Modi government took charge following the 2019 general election.

It was recommended that a large number of protectees be given protection by the respective state police forces.

The central security cover of some VIPs, such as MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath, has been downgraded.

Sources said the top level Z plus category NSG cover of former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Z cover of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, former BJP members Kirti Azad and Shatrughan Sinha, newly-appointed Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, two granddaughters and a grandson of former President Pranab Mukherjee, and the daughter and grandson of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, has been taken off from the central list.

Others whose security cover has been withdrawn include UP ministers Suresh Rana and Brajesh Pathak, LJP’s Vaishali MP Veena Devi, former MP Uday Singh, BJP leader Anupam Hazra, former scientific adviser R Chidambaram and Congress leader Deepender Hooda.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP O P Mathur, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, former BJP MP Udit Raj, and BJP’s Etawah MP Ram Shankar Katheria have also been taken off from the list of those receiving central security cover.