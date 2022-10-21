scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Security situation improved in NE, J&K, LWE areas in last 8 years: HM Amit Shah

Shah said India is proceeding on the path of development due to the sacrifices made by the police and paramilitary personnel across the country.

Amit shah national police day, amit shah police commemoration, amit shah new delhiUnion Home Minister Amit Shah lays a wreath during the Police Commemoration Day, at National Police Memorial in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the security situation in the insurgency-hit areas of the northeast and Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the states affected by Naxal violence has improved over the last eight years of the Narendra Modi government.

Shah said this while addressing top police and paramilitary commanders at the National Police Memorial in the Chanakyapuri area here on the occasion of the National Police Commemoration Day.

“In the northeast, we have removed the special powers given to the armed forces (under the AFSPA) and instead, given special powers to the youngsters there, resulting in a decline of violence in these areas by more than 70 per cent,” he said.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is such that those who used to hurl stones at security personnel earlier have now become “panches” and “sarpanches”, Shah added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...Premium
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...

In the states affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), the national anthem is being sung in Eklavya schools while the national flag flutters on these buildings, he added.

Shah said India is proceeding on the path of development due to the sacrifices made by the police and paramilitary personnel across the country.

Paying his tributes to these personnel, he said they played a leading role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The National Police Commemoration Day is observed in the memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed on this day in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Hot Spring area.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:08:13 am
Next Story

Audio app Clubhouse still has ‘years of cash’ as it shifts strategies

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement