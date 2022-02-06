Security lapse during PM visit: Supreme Court probe panel in Punjab today

The inquiry committee headed by Justice (retd) Indu Malhotra, constituted by the Supreme Court to look into the alleged lapses in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security during his visit to Punjab on January 5, will be in state on Sunday.

Sources said that Justice Malhotra will land at 9.30 am in Amritsar from Delhi, and would proceed to Ferozepur by road. She will spend the day in Ferozepur and reach Chandigarh in the evening to talk to the officers.

“We have been told that she will only go to Ferozepur. She is likely to go to the place where the alleged security lapse took place. She might want to go to the site were the PM was to address a rally but returned after his convoy was stopped on his way to Hussainiwala,” an official said.

The apex court had set up a 5-member committee on January 13 to inquire into security lapses during PM’s visit to find out causes, fix accountability on erring officers and suggest remedial steps to prevent future slip-ups. The apex court had also stayed the inquiry committees set up by Punjab and the Union government.

Prime Minister’s convoy was stopped allegedly by the farmers protesting on the road. The PM was stranded on the road for 20 minutes before returning to Bathinda airport, where he had asked Finance Minister Manpreet Badal to thank his chief minister that he had returned alive.