Security info channel opens with Canada post Ajit Doval visit

File photo of NSA Ajit Doval with his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin. Doval met Drouin during his visit to Ottawa on February 6-7.

In a first, India and Canada have agreed to appoint security liaison officers to enable information-sharing on drug-trafficking and transnational organised criminal networks. This comes after the two-day visit of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to Ottawa on February 6-7, where he met Nathalie Drouin, National Security and Intelligence Advisor to Canadian PM Mark Carney.

In a statement released after the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday that the two sides acknowledged the progress on initiatives aimed at supporting the safety and security of their countries and citizens.

“They agreed to a shared work plan to guide bilateral cooperation on national security and law enforcement issues and to enable practical collaboration on respective priorities,” the MEA said, adding that the visit was part of regular bilateral security dialogue between the two sides.