Security forces on alert in Pune, SRPF and RAF called in

Pune City Police and Pune Rural Police have strengthened security arrangements across the city and district to prevent any law and order situation on Thursday, when Maratha organisations will hold statewide protests to demand reservation in government jobs and education. Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham on Wednesday appealed local residents to continue their usual routine on Thursday, saying, “Organisers of the agitation have assured us that the main protest will be a sit-in agitation at the Pune district collectorate”.

“To maintain law and order…along with Pune City Police personnel, three additional companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) will be deployed. Senior officers, including additional and deputy commissioners, will be monitoring the situation,” he said.

Sandip Patil, superintendent of Pune Rural Police, said a 2,200-strong police force, along with 900 Home Guards and three SRPF companies, a Rapid Action Force team and 20 striking platoons have been deployed across Pune district.

“Strategic spots have been identified… we have noted places were rasta roko and agitations would be held. Police will keep a close watch on these places. A special meeting was held at Chakan to ensure that the protests are peaceful,” said Patil. Meanwhile, following a report received from Pune Rural Police, Pune District Collector Naval Kishor Ram has issued orders for all permit rooms and shops selling country and foreign liquor to remain shut on Thursday.

On July 30, the agitation for Maratha reservation had taken a violent turn in Chakan and Khed areas in the industrial belt of Pune district, when mobs of protesters set buses and private vehicles ablaze, pelted stones and even attacked the Chakan police station.

Eight police personnel, including three officers, sustained injuries in stone-pelting by the mob.

