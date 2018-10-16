Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Security forces in J-K asked not to fire first at Pakistan: Rajnath Singh
  • Security forces in J-K asked not to fire first at Pakistan: Rajnath Singh

Security forces in J-K asked not to fire first at Pakistan: Rajnath Singh

Addressing a public meeting at Guntur, Singh said Pakistan has not been desisting from sending terrorists into the country,but India was taking 'swift action' against terrorism.

By: PTI | Amravati | Published: October 16, 2018 9:52:01 pm
Rajnath Singh, Jammu and Kashmir, J&K, kashmir security forces, India news, indian express Union Minister Rajnath Singh (Express photo/Renuka Puri)
Accusing Pakistan of trying to destablise India by sending terrorists across the border, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been asked not to fire first, but to retaliate without counting the bullets, if provoked.

“It (Pakistan) is our neighbour, so don’t fire first. But if even one bullet comes from that side, then don’t take count of the bullets (fired in retaliation),” he said in his directive to the Armed forces.

Addressing a public meeting at Guntur, Singh said Pakistan has not been desisting from sending terrorists into the country, but India was taking ‘swift action’ against terrorism. “Pakistan is trying to destabilise us by sending terrorists. But I would like to compliment our Army jawans, security forces and Jammu and Kashmir police.

All three are acting in mutual coordination and are engaged in wiping out terrorists daily and are succeeding,” he said.

Referring to the recent gunning down two TDP leaders, including an MLA, by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in Andhra Pradesh, the Minister said the Centre was fully with the state government in fighting the Maoists.

“Naxalism has to be completely rooted out of Andhra Pradesh, as well as India. We will fully support the state government in this regard,” he said and condemned the killing of the TDP leaders.

