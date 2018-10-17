Security forces allegedly thrash some journalists covering Srinagar encounter

The media personnel stood their ground, leading to an altercation between 3-4 scribes and police, following which they allegedly thrashed three journalists.The SSP said adequate security measures have been taken to maintain law and order during the bandh. (Representational image) The media personnel stood their ground, leading to an altercation between 3-4 scribes and police, following which they allegedly thrashed three journalists.The SSP said adequate security measures have been taken to maintain law and order during the bandh. (Representational image)

Security forces allegedly thrashed some media personnel who were covering an encounter with militants in the city here, a journalist present at the spot said Wednesday.

Though the police refused to comment on the alleged incident, a PTI photojournalist present there gave a first-hand account.

There were several media personnel who were covering the encounter when some police personnel asked them to leave, he said.

However, the media personnel stood their ground, leading to an altercation between 3-4 scribes and police, following which they allegedly thrashed three journalists.

The Kashmir Press Club (KPC) condemned the incident, alleging that some of the journalists were injured in the security forces action.

The KPC expressed shock over the behaviour of the security forces and hoped that the state administration will take note of the incident and act accordingly.

Three militants and a policeman were killed during the encounter between ultras and security forces in the city Wednesday.

