Security firm admits to evading tax worth Rs 6 crore: GST Intelligence

OFFICIALS OF The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) raided the premises of a security agency in Vapi of Valsad on Friday and found tax evasion upto Rs 6 crore, as per initial findings.

Advertising

According to a release by Press Information Bureau (PIB), DGGI officials raided the premises of NISA Industrial Services Private Limited in Vapi, after they received an input that the firm might be involved in evasion of GST, by collecting the tax amount but not remitting to the government exchequer. The security agency provided “security services” to various industrial units in Gujaratat Ahmedabad, Baroda, Bharuch, Surat and Vapi.

“During the course of the search, various incriminating documents were recovered substantiating huge evasion of tax. As per the initial estimates, GST evasion of about Rs. 6 crores has been detected, which the registrant has admitted to have evaded and promised to deposit in a few days. Scrutiny of the seized documents is in progress to ascertain additional evasion, if any,” said the release.