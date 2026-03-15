Security expert’s book traces roots of terror in South Asia

The geopolitics, power dynamics within Pakistan, and the use of terror proxies in the region could result in “a few potential Black Swan events… in the coming months or years”, according to a new book on geopolitical tensions in South Asia by retired IPS officer Anju Gupta.

The book, ‘Glocal Terror in South Asia: Tracing the Roots in Geopolitics and the Tragedy of Afghanistan’, was launched in Delhi on Friday. The “potential black swan events in the region” that the book lists include the possibility that “Pakistan may walk back to democratic rule … The army may still retain its primacy in certain matters but may turn to elected civilian rulers to defuse tensions internally…,” Gupta writes. Another potential black swan event that the book mentions is that “…the regime in Pakistan could go to any extent to remove the Taliban from power, even if it marks a new phase of prolonged civil war or anarchy in Afghanistan”.