Security cover withdrawn, Sovan says Bengal govt vindictive

Alleging that the state government has adopted a “vindictive attitude” towards him after he joined the BJP on August 14, former state minister and Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee on Sunday said that it has removed his security cover.

Advertising

Chatterjee, who expressed apprehension that his wife was conspiring against him, has written a letter to Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, requesting him to arrange sufficient deployment of security personnel.

Chatterjee, who was in Delhi, was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on Sunday evening.

In an email to Kolkata Police Commissioner Sharma, which was also marked to the West Bengal DGP, state home secretary and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chatterjee said his security personnel were removed on Saturday without any intimation.

Advertising

“… In the wee hours of 11:15 pm on August 17, suddenly all my security personnel were withdrawn by your office without any intimation. This has been done after I joined the BJP. The state government has adopted a vindictive attitude towards me. I think this has been done at the behest of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” he said.

Chatterjee, being a TMC MLA and councillor, use to receive Y-plus security cover. Earlier, when he was a state minister and Kolkata Mayor, Chatterjee use to enjoy Z-category security cover.

“Being a state minister and Kolkata Mayor, I had taken a lot of decisions which had gone against some people. This has brought life risk to me. That’s why I received Z-category security cover, which was later reduced to Y plus. Besides miscreants, my wife Ratna, against whom I have filed a separation case, is conspiring against me. So the life risk remains,” said Chatterjee who joined the BJP on August 14, along with his close associate Baisakhi Banerjee.

“However in the eyes of the administration, all are equal. I, therefore, urge you to immediately arrange for sufficient deployment of security personnel so that no harm is caused to me and my associates,” Chatterjee said.

On Saturday, Chatterjee, who was once the trusted aide of TMC chief Banerjee, had criticised the Trinamool Congress for no longer being a party of old timers and deviating from the principles of parliamentary democracy.

The state government did not comment on the matter.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government for its “vindictive approach”, and asserted if the state does not provide adequate security to Chatterjee, the central government would do so.

The BJP has urged the Centre to provide Y plus security to Chatterjee and Y category security to Banerjee.

Sources said the Centre has approved the party’s request and a team of CRPF has already visited Chatterjee’s residence at Golpark here.

(With PTI inputs)