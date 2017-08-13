Security beefed up in Kashmir ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Jammu Kashmir Women Police contingent takes part in march past during the full dress rehearsal for 71st the Independence Day function, at Bakhshi Stadium in Srinagar. (Source: PTI) Jammu Kashmir Women Police contingent takes part in march past during the full dress rehearsal for 71st the Independence Day function, at Bakhshi Stadium in Srinagar. (Source: PTI)

Security has been beefed up across Kashmir ahead of the Independence Day in view of the recent spurt in militancy-related incidents in the valley, officials said. A thick security blanket has been thrown around vital installations here in the summer capital as well as in other districts of the valley ahead of the Independence Day to thwart any attempt by militants to disrupt the celebrations,the officials said. They said Bakshi Stadium – the main venue of the Independence Day function in the valley where Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is scheduled to unfurl the national flag – has virtually been sealed by a large contingent of the police and CRPF personnel.

Special check-points have been set up at various places within the city and its outskirts, especially the entry points leading to the capital and vehicles are being stopped for searches and for frisking of the occupants to thwart any attempts by militants to disrupt the proceedings, the officials said. The security grid is also relying on modern gadgetry like CCTV cameras and human intelligence to ensure a peaceful Independence Day, they said. Similar arrangements have been in place at district headquarters where the functions are scheduled to take place,the officials said, adding the security forces have been directed to remain vigilant and intensify checking to keep the militants at bay.

Meanwhile, a full dress rehearsal of the Independence Day parade was held at Bakshi Stadium here. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Khan took salute at the march past in which contingents of various security forces and school children took part. A stuntman was injured accidentally while doing a daredevil stunt during the function, the officials said.

