Security beefed up at Vadodara district court over bomb threat

A strict security protocol will be followed at the Vadodara district court Friday. (File Photo: Bhupendra Rana) A strict security protocol will be followed at the Vadodara district court Friday. (File Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

A day after the Gujarat High Court received a bomb threat for four of Gujarat’s district courts, security was beefed up on the premises of the Vadodara district court on Friday. According to police officials, the Vadodara Police was apprised of the threat through a letter by the Gujarat High Court on Thursday night and an immediate check was conducted on the premises of the court.

A bomb squad, Special Operations Group, dog squad and the local police were roped in to conduct a thorough check on the premise. “We were informed about a bomb threat to the district court by the Gujarat High Court, following which we conducted a thorough check of the premises. We did not find anything suspicious but the security around has been beefed up and police personnel from the Gotri Police Station have been deputed,” said in-charge SOG, Vadodara, VB Aal.

Advocates entering the premises and their vehicles will be frisked on Friday and will have to follow strict security protocol along with all the common public entering the court’s premises.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd