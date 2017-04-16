Hijack threat: Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad airports put on high alert

The action was taken following a meeting of airport security officials. (Source: Express Archive/Representational) The action was taken following a meeting of airport security officials. (Source: Express Archive/Representational)

Security was tightened at Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad airports on Sunday following threats of an hijack attempt, reported PTI. According to Times of India, airport security agencies received a tip-off that a team of 23 people would make simultaneous attempts to hijack aircraft departing from the three airports. Airport officials then deemed it necessary to put the airports on high alert.

On Saturday night, Mumbai Police received an e-mail from a woman mentioning that she overheard six boys talking about a possible aircraft hijack attempt at the said airports. The Mumbai Police then shared the e-mail with all security and intelligence agencies, reported PTI. The decision to strengthen security was taken at an Airport Security Committee meeting on Saturday, reported TOI. “A total of 23 people will be involved in the 3 hijacks which has been planned for Sunday,” a source told TOI.

CISF Director General O P Singh confirmed to PTI that security at these airports had been put on “an enhanced alert and protocols have been stepped up”. Special anti-sabotage sweeps were also being conducted at these airports since Sunday morning and frisking of passengers, baggage scanning, pre-emabarkation checks and patrols in the vicinity of the airports has been made more elaborate.

Along with asking airlines to be more vigilant, CISF sniffer dog squads and quick reaction teams are present at the airports for the sanitisation drills. “However, there is no reason to panic and all the operations at these airports will be normal and without any hassle to passengers,” an officer who is part of airports security team told PTI.

