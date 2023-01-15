Flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad in Telangana and the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the train was a symbol of capabilities of new India and would boost the tourism and economy.

The PM was speaking at an event where he virtually flagged off the train in Secunderabad. “Glad to flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will enhance ‘Ease of Living’, boost tourism and benefit the economy,” he said in a Twitter post.

“Vande Bharat Train is the symbol of the resolutions & capability of new India. It is a symbol of that India which has started on the path of rapid change — India which is restless for its dreams & aspirations; India which wants to reach its goal swiftly,” PM Modi added.

As the inauguration was held on Makar Sankranti which is being observed countrywide, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy had earlier said that the flagging of the semi-high speed express train on the festival day was a Sankranti gift to the people of two Telugu states.

This is the first Vande Bharat train to operate between the two Telugu states and is expected to cover the entire distance in eight hours and 30 minutes, according to news agency PTI.

The train will start operating from January 16 and the bookings commenced on Saturday, railway sources said. The Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) will start at 5.45 am and reach Secunderabad at 2.15 pm. The return journey will start at 3 pm from Secunderabad and end at Visakhapatnam at 11.30 pm. The train will halt at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal stations in both the directions, South Central Railway (SCR) officials told PTI.

The train — comprising 14 AC chair car coaches and two executive AC chair car coaches with a capacity of 1,128 passengers — has been manufactured with indigenous technology, equipped with modern features and enhanced comfort, the officials added.

The train has automatic sliding doors, provided with reclining seats in all classes and rotating seats in executive class, they said.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan were present at the Secunderabad railway station during the inauguration.

As the event coincided with the Army Day, the prime minister paid tributes to the country’s serving and retired army personnel and praised them for their commitment to protect the country and its borders despite all odds.