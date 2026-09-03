Why police suspect weapons theft from Secunderabad cantonment was an inside job

The theft was detected when the kote – armoury – and the ammunition storage were opened and the door locks were found broken.

Written by: Nikhila Henry
3 min readHyderabadSep 3, 2026 05:20 AM IST
Secunderabad cantonment arms theft: Why police suspect an inside jobThe police suspect a section of defence personnel with access to the kote of being behind it. (Representative image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The theft of 12 weapons, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition and a pair of passive night-vision binoculars from the high-security Secunderabad Cantonment near Hyderabad in Telangana was likely an inside job, The Indian Express has learnt.

According to police sources, the theft of four AK-203 assault rifles, seven pistols, an INSAS rifle, the ammunition and the binoculars could have occurred within a 12-hour window from 6 pm on August 30 to 6 am on August 31. The theft was detected when the kote – armoury – and the ammunition storage were opened and the door locks were found broken.

“It’s most definitely an inside job,” a Telangana police officer who is part of the investigation said.

Story continues below this ad

The police suspect a section of defence personnel with access to the kote of being behind it. For this, sources cite three reasons – that the armoury is guarded around the clock, that there were Army guards at the time of the theft, and that the guards didn’t sound the manual alarm.

“We have so far questioned some defence personnel in connection with the case. We are questioning why the guards did not notice the crime or why they were feigning ignorance,” a police officer said.

Among those questioned are some old-timers and young personnel, the officer said.

“Vehicles had gone in and out of the cantonment during this 12-hour period,” a source said. “A complaint was lodged with the police because it is suspected that the arms have left the cantonment and are with unauthorised personnel,” a source said.

Story continues below this ad

The arms were allegedly stolen from a store room on the premises of the 20 Madras Regiment. The incident came to light around 7:50 am on Monday. A case for trespass and theft of government property was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Major Probal DasGupta, an Army veteran, author, and strategic commentator, called it a “serious, unusual issue”.

“Given the information currently available, chances of an external break-in, without the theft being noticed until the next morning, are remote since the armoury is heavily guarded at all times. The Army has laid down procedures for issue and return of weapons from the kote. Going by its past practice, the Army is expected to take this theft seriously. We expect information on this to be known clearly after the inquiry,” he told The Indian Express.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments