Why police suspect weapons theft from Secunderabad cantonment was an inside job

The police suspect a section of defence personnel with access to the kote of being behind it. (Representative image)

The theft of 12 weapons, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition and a pair of passive night-vision binoculars from the high-security Secunderabad Cantonment near Hyderabad in Telangana was likely an inside job, The Indian Express has learnt.

According to police sources, the theft of four AK-203 assault rifles, seven pistols, an INSAS rifle, the ammunition and the binoculars could have occurred within a 12-hour window from 6 pm on August 30 to 6 am on August 31. The theft was detected when the kote – armoury – and the ammunition storage were opened and the door locks were found broken.

“It’s most definitely an inside job,” a Telangana police officer who is part of the investigation said.