Mystery deepens, probe widens into weapons theft from Secunderabad cantonment

The incident came to light around 7:50 am on August 31. (Representative image)

Senior Indian Army officers are questioning a senior officer from one of the units of the 20 Madras Regiment in connection with the Secunderabad Cantonment arms heist case, The Indian Express has learnt.

Officers of the Telangana Police have also questioned the officer, it is learnt.

The officer is being questioned because the armoury’s books or registers were allegedly not maintained for months.

Twelve weapons, including four AK-203 assault rifles, seven pistols and an INSAS rifle, had been stolen from the high-security Secunderabad Cantonment near Hyderabad in Telangana. More than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and a pair of passive night-vision binoculars were also found stolen.