Secularism safe, some trying to make fun of patriotism: Venkaiah Naidu

Stating that secularism is in the DNA of all Indians, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that despite “negative propaganda carried out by some that freedom is in danger, secularism is safe in India”.

Speaking here at the 64th national convention of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of the RSS, the Vice-President said, “Some people here and there are carrying out negative propaganda that freedom is in danger in India. Some people also complain about secularism being in danger. Secularism is safe in India not because of some politicians, not because of the government, not because of the Opposition (parties), but secularism is a part of the DNA of all Indians.”

Stating that “India is the most democratic country in the entire world”, Naidu said,” Our attitude, our approach, our culture is also of tolerance, the core value and philosophy of our country.”

“There is a debate on what is nationalism and patriotism. Some people are trying to portray it in negative sense. Kuch majak udane ka prayaas kar rahe hain (Some are trying to make fun of patriotism)… Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram, Jai Ho Bharat, Bharat Mahaan Hai. But what is Bharat? It is not merely a geographical entity. All Indians are one irrespective of caste, creed or religion… Indians are one, one nation, one religion, one country. Youth are the future of any nation and they must work towards shaping India that is free of hunger, discrimination and inequalities based on caste, creed and gender,” he added.

Telling the ABVP that it is its responsibility to “instill the feeling of nation first” among youths, the Vice-President asked the organisation’s members to actively participate in the “nation’s development”.

The Vice-President also called for a “re-look” at school textbooks and education system. “Some people are influenced by Western culture and traditions… they are trying to undermine the importance of the culture of this country. Our textbooks and the education system need to be re-looked to see that we bring in the true history and our ancient culture,” he said.