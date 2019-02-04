Secularism not just humanitarian but national security issue: Milind Deora

SECULARISM shouldn’t be seen as only a humanitarian issue, but is in fact a national security issue, said former Member of Parliament and Congress leader Milind Deora on Sunday. “What our enemies want more than anything else is for India to be divided on caste and communal lines. Unfortunately, the political debate and the narrative has changed, where if you encourage burning in Jammu and Kashmir, you’re seen as a nationalist,” said Deora. He was speaking at a panel discussion on ‘26/11 Stories of Strength’, a book recounting 10 stories of grit and resilience displayed by survivors of the terror attack 10 years back.

Executive Director of The Indian Express Group Anant Goenka and author and veteran journalist Hussain Zaidi were also part of the discussion.

Goenka said he was inspired to launch the ‘Stories of Strength’ in 2016 after reading an interview with Kia Scherr, who lost her husband and daughter in the attacks but spoke of forgiving the perpetrators. “What we found over three years, it was incredible that most people we spoke to, spoke about the power of unity, humanity, peace and forgiveness,” Goenka said. “Majority of the stories are of inspiring people who have overcome their hate, fear and anger. We have a lot to learn from them,” he added.

On the importance of such conversations as those sparked by the book, Zaidi said terrorists use religion to cause a vertical split in the world in the hope that people will nurture a sense of animosity towards people of other groups. “It is important that we do not fall for that bait,” Zaidi said, also recounting that several “custodians of Islam” have not read the holy books and scriptures.

Recounting his experience of the attacks, Deora said, “Ever since it (26/11) happened, there has been a sea change in the way we have reacted. I was a first-term Member of Parliament. I didn’t really know how to deal with an issue like this before… Politically it manifested itself in a massive impromptu protest at the Gateway of India, which in my opinion was the first time the middle class went out on the streets and demanded better security… Even the seeds of the anti-corruption movement, which hit our government hard on the streets of New Delhi, were pretty much soon after 26/11.”

The panelists said it is incredible that 10 years later, Mumbai and India are safer, with better surveillance and security systems and intelligence gathering methods. “All governments, state or central, have better resources and capacity to deal with something like this,” Deora added.

Zaidi added, “26/11 was such an attack where even the US would not have felt this kind of fear psychosis being unleashed on them in a way which Mumbaikars faced. What are we made of? This world, this culture, civilizations are made of stories that inspire you, encourage you. Instill a sense of courage and give us a feeling of being unbeatable.”