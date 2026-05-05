‘So-called secular parties can’t stop BJP’: Owaisi calls on Muslims to create own political leadership

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi said on Tuesday that the “so-called secular parties will not be able to stop the BJP” and that Muslims should create their own political leadership. He was addressing a press conference held in Hyderabad, a day after the West Bengal Assembly election results were declared.

Owaisi’s party fielded 11 candidates in the election. All of them were defeated, and the AIMIM got a total vote share of 0.09% in West Bengal.

Elaborating on his charge against “secular parties”, Owaisi said that in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP had tried their hand at “soft-Hindutva”.

“In Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackery’s party and the undivided Nationalist Congress Party had all tried their hand at soft Hindutva. Similarly, in Bengal, we have seen Mamata Banerjee adopt the same tactics,” he said.