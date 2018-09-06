SC verdict on Section 377: The petitioners in the case today

Today, the Top court is revisiting its 2013 verdict when it cancelled the Delhi high court order and re-criminalised homosexuality. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) Today, the Top court is revisiting its 2013 verdict when it cancelled the Delhi high court order and re-criminalised homosexuality. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the validity of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises consensual gay sex.

The voice against section 377 was first raised by NGO Naaz Foundation that approached the Delhi High Court in December 2001. A two-judge Delhi High Court Bench of Chief Justices B C Patel and Badar Durrez Ahmed dismissed the case in 2004, terming it as a mere academic challenge to the constitutionality of a legislative provision. A review petition, too. was dismissed. As the LGBTQI movement gained steam across India and several organisations and activists joined the battle, the apex court ordered the Delhi High Court to hear the case again. In a landmark decision on July 2, 2009, the high court decriminalised Section 377/ ruling that consenting intercourse between two adults of the same gender was not illegal. In 2013, the top court, however, cancelled the Delhi High Court’s 2013 verdict and re-criminalised homosexuality, attracting widespread criticism that its ruling was a setback for human right. In January 2018, the Supreme Court said a larger group of judges would re-consider the previous judgment.

The verdict on Section 377 comes on five petitions moved by dancer Navtej Jauhar, journalist Sunil Mehra, chef Ritu Dalmia, hoteliers Aman Nath and Keshav Suri and business executive Ayesha Kapur.

Navtej Johar, 56: The trigger for the writ petition against IPC Section 377 that criminalises same-sex relationships, popularly known as Navtej Johar vs the Union of India case, was the SC ruling of 2013 that dismissed the issue as concerns of a “minuscule fraction of the country’s population”. In 2014, a group of LGBTQI activists including the celebrated dancer Navtej Singh Johar filed petitions against Section 377. In 2016, Johar’s petition was forwarded to a Constitution Bench for hearing.

Navtej Johar and his group performing during ‘Charumathi Claire Singh’ a dance theatre piece staged at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Navtej Johar and his group performing during ‘Charumathi Claire Singh’ a dance theatre piece staged at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Navtej, a Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, clarifies in an email interview to The Indian Express: “This is not to say that we haven’t had our share of snide remarks and sneers. And this is also not to undermine the emotional, psychological, and physical violence that many of our friends have been subject to. We have learnt to normalise our marginalisation. But that does not mean that it is not deeply violating of our basic human dignity.” Johar points out that despite working in the field of dance with its liberal attitude towards homosexuality, his orientation has led him to keep a low profile and “be reconciled to not being fully counted”.

Sunil Mehra, 60: It was in 1994 that journalist Sunil Mehra met Bharatnatyam dancer Navtej Johar for a profile he was working on. The two moved in together within six months. “Two men walking hand in hand or even hugging, likewise for women, is quite acceptable in India unlike in the West. There has always been a discreet acceptance of homosexuality here. The law has to keep pace with the times and it is an issue whose time has come,” said Mehra, now a documentary filmmaker, who lives in Delhi’s Green Park where he runs a yoga and dance studio with his partner. Hailing from a family of bureaucrats, Mehra considered sitting for the civil services exam but finally decided against it as he felt his sexual orientation would make him a misfit. He found the media to be largely accommodating barring for the occasional barb from a colleague or two.

Mehra admits that at their age, they had no ambition to be the poster boys of gay rights. “But we had to make a point that this is not just a matter of omission of law, there is a human cost involved. We exist,” said Mehra.

Ritu Dalmia, 43: Dalmia, who identifies as lesbian, is the owner of restaurant chain Diva that has won several food awards. She was born in Kolkata and moved to London to open a fine-dining restaurant in her early 20s. She returned to India in 1999. She filed the petition after the Supreme Court reversed the Delhi high court’s judgment on Section 377, reinstating the law that criminalised adult consensual same-sex relations. “When you yourself file this petition, you’re declaring yourself to be a criminal. It makes you vulnerable. But I realised that if I didn’t do something about it, then I had no right to complain about it.”

Dalmia acknowledges her position of privilege and says that “economic independence also meant that I was not answerable or dependent on anyone. I have seen other people from smaller towns who do not have access to the same means that I do, and, the rampant discrimination, disrespect and harassment that they have to deal with because of their gender identity is heartbreaking. They have so many other wars to fight and they should have (at least this) security provided to them by law,”

Born to a traditional Marwari family, Ritu Dalmia first broke the news to her mother over dinner. (File photo) Born to a traditional Marwari family, Ritu Dalmia first broke the news to her mother over dinner. (File photo)

Born to a traditional Marwari family, she first broke the news to her mother over dinner. “And, I left it to her to inform my father. She was very supportive, though it did shock her but she never uttered a mean word.” “I did not realise it completely until I was about 22. However, saying that, if I look back at my life I think I always had very strong feelings towards women, I just did not know how to express it or define it. Once I became aware of it, yes, I did struggle with it initially,” she said.

Aman Nath, 65: Aman Nath is an Indian writer, hotelier, and architectural restorer. He is the co-founder and co-chairman of the Neemrana Hotels chain, along with Francis Wacziarg, which started in 1991. Nath says he was in a committed relationship with Wacziarg for 23 years till the latter’s death in 2014. He has adopted a daughter and has named her Aadya Nath.

Aman Nath has adopted a daughter and has named her Aadya Nath. Aman Nath has adopted a daughter and has named her Aadya Nath.

Nath has published several illustrated books on Rajasthan and Indian arts. Born and brought up in New Delhi, Aman Nath’s family migrated from Lahore, Pakistan during the partition and settled in Delhi. He did his post-graduation in medieval Indian history from Delhi University.

Keshav Suri, 33: Suri is an executive director of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, which owns The Lalit hotel. Suri said the 2016 shooting in the gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando, the US, where a security guard killed 49 people, wounding 50 others, was his personal and professional awakening. The incident triggered a question in his mind: “If this happened in India, would people have turned around and said that because of their sexual orientation, because they have ‘unnatural sex’, they deserved to die?” Suri, the creative force behind The Lalit’s Kitty Su nightclub hat sees participation from the LGBTQI community, filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court in April challenging Section 377.

Keshav Suri has been at the forefront of the movement to decriminalise gay sex and bring the larger LGBTQI community into the mainstream. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Keshav Suri has been at the forefront of the movement to decriminalise gay sex and bring the larger LGBTQI community into the mainstream. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Suri has been at the forefront of the movement to decriminalise gay sex and bring the larger LGBTQI community into the mainstream. Growing up in a Punjabi business family in Delhi, Suri came out as a gay man at 21. The support and encouragement of his family, by his own admission, is what has made him fearless and outspoken. For Suri, Section 377 violates the basic right to privacy — the right to choose one’s partner and he is tired of people citing the “conservative” ruse to get away with it. “I think, in the east, societal changes and the law are not in sync. One is moving faster than the other. Though now, at least, conversations have started. And it’s not as if this is new. For example, we have a history of drag, of the alternative sex, Shikhandi, Brihannala, Mohini… There is a drag queen festival in Tamil Nadu (temple festival in Koovagam village). So, what’s with this conservative tag?” asks Suri.

Ayesha Kapur, 41: Businesswoman Ayesha Kapur currently works in the food and beverages industry. According to the New York Times, Kapur said she would not have thought this possible in the ’80s Delhi she grew up in. ‘Lesbian’ was a bad word to be used, she said. A double major from Clark University Massachusetts, Kapur had earlier quit the post of the business head at an e-commerce company over fears that her sexual orientation would be discovered.

