Section 377 verdict reactions LIVE updates: As mother of lesbian daughter, extremely happy, says Chitra Palekar

As soon as the Supreme Court legalised homosexuality and partially decriminalised Section 377 of the Indian penal Code (IPC), gay rights activists started celebrating the verdict. A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, delivered the judgment saying, “Only Constitutional morality and not social morality can be allowed to permeate rule of law. Sexual orientation is one of the many natural phenomenon. Any discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation amounts to violation of fundamental rights.”

On July 17, the bench had reserved its verdict in the a colonial-era provision that punishes same-sex relations, after hearing various stakeholders for four days, including gay rights activists.

Section 377 of the IPC states: “Whoever voluntarily has carnal inter­course against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with 1[imprisonment for life], or with impris­onment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.” This archaic British law dates back to 1861 and criminalises sexual activities against the order of nature.