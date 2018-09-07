Section 377 verdict: Love finds a way

Section 377 verdict, the petitioners and their counsel who scripted history. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Section 377 verdict, the petitioners and their counsel who scripted history. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

‘After HC verdict, floodgates were open’

Anjali Gopalan (61)

Naz Foundation

Represented by Anand Grover

“I have been a fighter since childhood,” said Gopalan, founder of Naz Foundation, which had filed a PIL in 2001 in the Delhi High Court for a reading down of Section 377 to exclude consenting adults.

Eighteen years ago, the Naz office in south Delhi saw a boy come in with his parents. “He was in his early 20s. He came with his parents for counselling and, obviously, when parents bring their kids, they expect me to tell them to get married and change. And, usually, after they have gone through counselling, they don’t allow their kids to come back to me because I am not telling them to become straight and get married,” she said.

She explained to the parents that the boy was gay. “After that, I didn’t hear from him for a while… then he came back, shaken, and said he had been given shock treatment to make him straight. That’s when we went to the Human Rights Commission but they said they couldn’t file a complaint because it was against the law. It was a criminal act,” she said. The incident was a trigger for Naz and Lawyers’ Collective for filing the PIL.

The PIL boosted the movement for the LGBTQI community and in 2009, the Delhi High Court announced a verdict decriminalising homosexuality.

“I couldn’t believe my ears. I thought I had heard wrong and I kept asking, ‘What did, what did, what did he say?’ It was such a long journey and we didn’t know what would happen,” she said.

By 2013, the euphoria was over as the Supreme Court had overturned the Delhi High Court verdict decriminalising homosexuality. “I think what the Delhi High Court verdict did was that it brought people out of the closet. It opened the floodgates and once they were out, you couldn’t tell them to go back again,” she said.

“I don’t think the fight will end with decriminalisation… That does not ensure your rights. All it does is say, ‘Ok, you are no longer a criminal’. It does not ensure rights every citizen takes for granted, like the right to marry, inherit, adopt. This fight will be another fight that has to happen.”

Members of the transgender community at Kashmere Gate. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Members of the transgender community at Kashmere Gate. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

***

‘Can now tackle marriage, surrogacy, adoption’

Ashok Row Kavi (71)

Humsafar Trust

Represented by Anand Grover

“I congratulate the bench because it is unanimous that Section 377 should be read down. Remember, we had never asked for this elimination because that does protect children and animals also since bestiality is quite common. With the present verdict, we can tackle a lot more issues — marriage, surrogacy, adoption and inheritance laws. The fight has just begun,” said Kavi.

Kavi said he has spent decades fighting Section 377, and “now, we can focus on the mental and sexual health of the minorities”.

“We were facing all the other stigmas and discriminations that lead to these issues. HIV among gay men in India is 20 times more than in the general population. Section 377 was becoming a block as people were afraid to go to a doctor,” he said.

“I am looking cold-bloodedly at certain issues. Mental health, for one. Depression is very high in the LGBT community. We can tackle depression and harassment in schools. Now, we can talk about sex education in schools and sexual minorities in schools without it becoming a stigma,” Kavi added.

***

‘Felt leaving India was only choice… not anymore’

Romel Baral (24)

IIT graduate

Represented by Menaka Guruswamy

Since he turned 12, Baral has studied extra hard, getting into IIT-Guwahati, just so he can settle abroad. “I thought it was the only way I could live like a normal gay man,” he said. On Thursday morning, he flew down from Bengaluru to Delhi to represent 20 IIT students and alumni who had moved SC.

“When I was young, a Bengali newspaper used the word ‘homo’ to describe a gay celebrity in a salacious manner… I realised I was that man but it was such a negative connotation. I wanted to leave India, but last year at Goldman Sachs, I saw a pride flag being hoisted for the first time ever. That job is the best thing that happened to me. It gave me courage… and I decided to tell my parents, friends, the world. I jumped at the idea of filing a petition this year with other IIT students and alumni,” said Baral who has, as of today, dropped all plans to settle abroad.

Celebrating the verdict. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Celebrating the verdict. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

***

‘I thought, let people persecute me if they want’

Ritu Dalmia (45)

Restaurateur and chef

Represented by Menaka Guruswamy

“After the SC overturned the HC verdict in 2013… we thought it was time for a petition from homosexuals rather than from NGOs or parents… Menaka asked me to sign the petition and it took me all of 30 seconds to agree. I am many things but a coward.”

“Many well-wishers said it was stupid… because I was announcing myself as a criminal in the eyes of the law. I thought, if this makes me a criminal and someone wants to persecute me, please do,” she said.

“There was an outpouring of hate mails, Twitter threats… Someone threw a bottle of acid; fortunately nothing happened… But I also received mails from people about how much it means to them. And that’s what made this worth it. It made me realise why people put their lives, their careers on hold for a cause. Because today, I feel really good about myself,” she added.

***

‘Skipped college out of fear’

Yashwinder Singh (38)

Humsafar Trust

Represented by Anand Grover

School was such a nightmare for Singh that he never attended college. “I finished college from home; I couldn’t deal with the idea of being bullied, mocked, harassed and sexually and mentally abused again,” said Singh at the Supreme Court lawns Thursday afternoon.

Years later, he went on to become a core member of the organising committee of the first Delhi pride parade in 2008.

It was a party in Delhi the same year that changed Singh’s perception, and made him take up activism full-time. “There was an attack on some of us by homophobic people there, and I couldn’t go to police out of fear… I had never felt more helpless,” he said.

Following the historic apex court judgment. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Following the historic apex court judgment. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

***

‘Law doesn’t decimate bigotry’

Ayesha Kapur (44)

F&B consultant

Represented by Menaka Guruswamy

“This day is a culmination of a lot of people’s efforts, many of whom remain anonymous but have been instrumental in providing the community support and courage. And it is these people who gave me the courage to put my name on a public document.”

“As for the verdict, there’s a lot that needs to happen but at least we have the law on our side now. The law of the land now acknowledges us as equals. But we still need to talk about this and counter notions often attached to that which is unknown… The law doesn’t decimate prejudices and bigotry. It’s not a switch that can be turned of and everything will be fine. We still have a long way to go.”

***

‘I am not a criminal anymore’

Arif Jafar (48)

LGBT activist

Represented by Anand Grover

When he was 12, Arif Jafar got his publisher grandfather to bind a book titled Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (But Were Afraid to Ask) by David Reuben. Months later, he began ordering “gay journals” such as Shakti Khabar, Trikona and Aarambh. “I didn’t hide them; I would deliberately leave them around so they could be found by my parents and we could start a discussion… home was such a safe space that at 19, when I had my first boyfriend, I lived with him in the same house as my mother,” said Jafar.

From the cocoon of that Lucknow house in the late 1980s to becoming an activist to spending 46 days in a jail under IPC Section 377 in 2001, where he claims he was beaten up for 20 days — Jafar’s 17-year-long silence broke when he filed a petition in the SC in February this year. “When the verdict came today, I was inside the courtroom… I never thought this would happen in my lifetime, and in that moment I thought to myself, ‘I am no more a criminal’,” said Jafar, who returns to Lucknow on Friday for a biryani party.

Founder of the first “gay group” in Lucknow called ‘Friends India’ in 1989, Jafar’s activism shifted gears when he began concentrating on the working class population. “I realised education gave me the means to fight, but the man on the street was being beaten, abused and thrown out of his house,” said Jafar, whose organisation is now called Naz Foundation International.

Now aged 48, Jafar keeps that copy of Reuben’s book by his side, as a way of remembering his grandfather. “My family gave me space to grow, taught me not to take abuse, and gave me strength. After the verdict today, I spoke to my mother… she was so happy for me,” said Jafar.

Outside the Supreme Court on Thursday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Outside the Supreme Court on Thursday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

***

‘Order ensures no one can peek into my bedroom’

Akkai Padmashali (35)

transgender rights activist

Represented by Jayna Kothari

Within hours of the verdict being announced, Padmashali had already lost her voice. “I have celebrated too much — shouted, laughed, cried — today. My voice is gone… I am incredibly satisfied with the judgment,” said the transgender rights activist over phone from Bengaluru.

From being unable to cope with her assigned gender identity as a child and attempting suicide, to being the first transgender in Karnataka to register her marriage, Padmashali has emerged a champion of human rights. “After this verdict, it’s clearer than before that a majoritarian view will not decide my identity. The 2009 verdict by the Delhi High Court that decriminalised Section 377 got me my family’s acceptance, and this 2018 judgment ensures no one peeks into my bedroom. I am, however, waiting for the PM to comment on this, and support it,” she said.

***

‘Always had a taste for drag’

Keshav Suri (33)

Hotelier

Represented by Mukul Rohatgi

“It was difficult to fully be myself in front of other boys at school — there was bullying, but I always had a taste for drag and cross-dressing,” said hotelier Keshav Suri. On Thursday, he reached SC with Cyril Feuillebois, who he married three months ago in Paris.

“The conversation with my parents was a long-drawn one but I didn’t have it as bad as other petitioners and countless LGBTQI members of this country,” said Suri.

Apart from coming out to his parents a few years ago, Suri said he had to “prove and work extra hard to justify his leadership position at work.”

***

‘Verdict not about one individual’

Aman Nath (67)

Hotelier and writer

Represented by Menaka Guruswamy

“Today’s verdict is not about one individual. It’s about an outdated law being flushed out after 160 years… India is just returning to its open, progressive morality. Finally, the love of mankind will be legal in India,” said Nath after the historic judgment.

Nath, who had earlier spoken about the protection his “place of privilege” affords him, had said: “I have never felt I couldn’t

live the way I chose to with dignity and freedom. India is growing up and we should all be a part of that process. We must all be part of a progressive and inclusive society. No one should believe their truth to be the only one.”

The other petitioners who helped bring change

Navtej Singh Johar, Delhi

Sunil Mehra, Delhi

Vivek Raj Anand, Mumbai

Gautam Yadav, Delhi

Uma Umesh, Bengaluru

Suma M, Bengaluru

Anwesh Pokkuluri, Kakinada,

Andhra Pradesh

Akhilesh Godi, Bengaluru

Debottam Saha, Delhi

Sridhar Mandyam Rangaihn, Mumbai

Balachandran Ramaiah, Mumbai

Krishna Reddy Medikonda, Mumbai

Tanveen Kaur Randhawa, Bengaluru

Udai Bhardwaj, Delhi

Aashish Rathi, Mumbai

Keerthana, Pennsylvania

Anurag Kalia, Bengaluru

Rakesh Kumar Duan, Bengaluru

Vardhaman Kumar, Durham

O K Varun, Delhi

Viral Jesalpura, Pune

Manas Modi, Bengaluru

Madhansai Narisetty, Mumbai

Kumar Shivam, Ranchi

Ashris Choudhury, Boston

