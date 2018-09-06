Section 377 Verdict Live Updates: SC to deliver judgment today

Section 377 Verdict Live: The Supreme Court Thursday delivers its verdict on petitions challenging criminalisation of homosexuality. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Section 377 Verdict Live: The Supreme Court Thursday delivers its verdict on petitions challenging criminalisation of homosexuality. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Section 377 Supreme Court Verdict Live Updates: After hearing a clutch of petitions challenging Section 377 of the IPC, which criminalises homosexuality, the Supreme Court Thursday will deliver a verdict in the case. A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, will deliver the judgment at 10.30 am. There are four separate judgements — Justice Khanwilkar has not written a separate one. The bench had reserved its verdict in the case on July 17.

The verdict today comes on five petitions moved by dancer Navtej Jauhar, journalist Sunil Mehra, chef Ritu Dalmia, hoteliers Aman Nath and Keshav Suri and business executive Ayesha Kapur.

During the four-day hearing earlier this year, the Centre had said it would not contest the petitions, and left the decision to the “wisdom of the court”. In its affidavit, the Ministry of Home Affairs said: “I state and submit that so far as the constitutional validity (of) Section 377 to the extent it applies to ‘consensual acts of adults in private’ is concerned, the Union of India would leave the said question to the wisdom of this Hon’ble Court.”