Follow Us:
Thursday, September 06, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • Section 377 Verdict Live Updates: SC to deliver judgment today
Live now

Section 377 Verdict Live Updates: SC to deliver judgment today

Section 377 Supreme Court Verdict Today Live Updates: A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, will deliver the judgment at 10.30 am.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 6, 2018 8:53:40 am
section 377 verdict live updates supreme court decriminalisation of homosexuality Section 377 Verdict Live: The Supreme Court Thursday delivers its verdict on petitions challenging criminalisation of homosexuality. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Section 377 Supreme Court Verdict Live Updates: After hearing a clutch of petitions challenging Section 377 of the IPC, which criminalises homosexuality, the Supreme Court Thursday will deliver a verdict in the case. A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, will deliver the judgment at 10.30 am. There are four separate judgements — Justice Khanwilkar has not written a separate one. The bench had reserved its verdict in the case on July 17.

The verdict today comes on five petitions moved by dancer Navtej Jauhar, journalist Sunil Mehra, chef Ritu Dalmia, hoteliers Aman Nath and Keshav Suri and business executive Ayesha Kapur.

During the four-day hearing earlier this year, the Centre had said it would not contest the petitions, and left the decision to the “wisdom of the court”. In its affidavit, the Ministry of Home Affairs said: “I state and submit that so far as the constitutional validity (of) Section 377 to the extent it applies to ‘consensual acts of adults in private’ is concerned, the Union of India would leave the said question to the wisdom of this Hon’ble Court.”

Live Blog

Is homosexuality a crime? Supreme Court delivers verdict on Section 377 of IPC today. Read this story in Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil

08:51 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
What is Section 377 of IPC?

Dating back to 1861, Section 377 of the IPC states: “Whoever voluntarily has carnal inter­course against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with 1[imprisonment for life], or with impris­onment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.” What is Section 377 of IPC?

08:23 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Section 377 verdict at 10.30 am

A five-judge bench will deliver a verdict on Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the criminalisation of homosexuality, on Thursday morning. The highly-anticipated judgment comes at a time when the LGBTQ movement, demanding the right to free choice, and to live happy, equal lives without discrimination or hate, is picking up pace not just across India, but across the world.  The verdict is likely to be delivered after 10.30 this morning. Follow our LIVE blog for the latest news and information.

Explained | The story of the long legal battle, and its many ups and downs

Supreme Court verdict on Section 377: The judgment will be delivered on a batch of five petitions. The top court had earlier reserved its verdict on July 17. (Express Photo/Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

The criminalisation of homosexuality was first imposed by the British in 1861. Section 377 of the IPC, which stems from this belief, deals with “unnatural offences” and stated that “whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.”

The Supreme Court held a four-day hearing on a batch of petitions challenging this colonial-era law in July this year. During the hearing, the apex court made it clear that it would only deal with the question of the validity of Section 377 — whether gay sex was a criminal offence — and would not wade into the issue of marriage in the LGBTQI groups or inheritance in their live-in relationships.

Explained | 377 battle at journey’s end

There are over 20 countries where homosexuality is not a criminal offence, and same-sex marriage is recognised, including the US, England, Australia, Germany and France.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd