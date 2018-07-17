SC on Section 377 LIVE: Apex court to resume hearing petitions on gay sex

SC on Section 377 LIVE: The five-judge bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra also comprises of Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. SC on Section 377 LIVE: The five-judge bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra also comprises of Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

A Supreme Court bench will resume hearing a plea on the validity of Section 377 today. Last week, the Centre told the five-judge bench that it would not take a stand on the criminalisation of same-sex relations, adding that it leaves the decision to the ‘wisdom of court’.

During the previous hearings, the petitioner argued that the provision — intercourse against the order of nature — is an outcome of Victorian morality and should be struck down as values change along with society. The apex court also added that the hearing pertains only to the issue of gay sex and that it would not venture into the issue of marriage relating to the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) community or inheritance in live-in relationships.

