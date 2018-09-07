Follow Us:
Friday, September 07, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • Section 377: ‘Hope our marriage can be registered legally’

Section 377: ‘Hope our marriage can be registered legally’

LGBTQ community across India is celebrating the landmark verdict of the Supreme Court of India to decriminalise homosexuality.

Written by Anju Agnihotri Chaba | Jalandhar | Published: September 7, 2018 1:03:25 pm
section 377. section 377 verdict, Supreme court verdict, Supreme court deceriminalises homsexuality, same sex couple, gay couple, Jalandhar, indian express, indian express news A same-sex couple from Jalandhar celebrating the historic judgment by the SC says, “We are extremely happy today and we hope that in future, we can get our marriage registered legally.”  (Express File Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Manjit Sandhu (44) and her partner Seerat Sandhu (28) from Jalandhar had got married in April last year at Janta Mandir (Temple) in Pucca Bagh area.

“We are extremely happy today and we hope that in future, we can get our marriage registered legally,” said Manjit, a constable posted at Kapurthala Modern Jail, on Thursday, after the Supreme Court legalised gay sex. Both feel that this decision will also end the discrimination against the LGBT community across India.

“We used to move around openly earlier too but people used to humiliate us. Now, I think this will end, finally,” said Sandhu, who hails from a village in Amritsar but is settled in Jalandhar for over 15 years.

“It is not a crime but one’s wish to live life with someone one likes. Our society should accept that,” said Seerat.

“My partner is studying… I want her to complete her studies. She will appear for her Class X exam next year,” said Manjit.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement