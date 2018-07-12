SC hearing on Sec 377 LIVE: Proceedings end for the day, will resume on Tuesday

Supreme Court hearing on Section 377 LIVE UPDATES: The top court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the validition of Section 377 on the IPC. (Express Photo/Ravi Kanojia) Supreme Court hearing on Section 377 LIVE UPDATES: The top court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the validition of Section 377 on the IPC. (Express Photo/Ravi Kanojia)

The Supreme Court on Thursday resumed hearing a batch of petitions challenging the validity of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises homosexuality. The Supreme Court observed that homosexuality was not an aberration but a variation and that once Section 377 was decriminalised, the stigma attached to the community would also go.

The Supreme Court also reflected on the trauma that the LGBTQ community has to face and the lack of medical facilities as well. A five-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, is hearing the matter.

Also read | Section 377: When two ministries took opposite stands