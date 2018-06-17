Section 144 in MP town after stone pelting, arson

After the violence, prohibitory orders were clamped in the town. (Representational Image) After the violence, prohibitory orders were clamped in the town. (Representational Image)

Extra security personnel were rushed and Section 144 imposed in Shajapur town on Saturday after incidents of stone pelting and arson were reported in the afternoon. Trouble began when stones were reportedly thrown at a procession being taken out on the occasion of Maharana Pratap anniversary by Rajput community members and was passing through Nai Sadak locality.

Another group asked the participants in the procession to lower the sound of music being played from an accompanying system. A police officer said those leading the procession did not have any problem with the request but someone started throwing stones. Soon, several two-wheelers were torched and a shop was vandalised by the mob.

The police resorted to cane charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the mob. Shajapur SP Shailendra Chouhan said some people received minor injuries. Many 50 police personnel from nearby areas were rushed in.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App