For second straight week, recoveries in Gurgaon exceed new Covid cases

For the second week in a row, Gurgaon, between May 10 and May 17, recorded a higher number of recoveries than new Covid cases. While 28,414 people recovered from the infection during this period, the number of new cases recorded was 16,013. For ten days in a row now, the number of recoveries in the district have exceeded the number of new cases recorded.

In the preceding week, between May 3 and May 10, the number of recoveries had stood at 27,603 while the number of new cases that had emerged was 25,860.

Apart from recoveries outnumbering the number of new cases, another silver lining from last week was that the district, for the first time in almost a month, recorded a weekly count of new cases lower than 20,000. The last time this happened was in the week between April 12 and April 18, when 11,584 new cases had emerged.

Although this drop in cases has been accompanied by a drop in tests during this period, they are not directly proportional – while the number of tests dropped by 18.7 percent, the number of new cases recorded dropped by 38 percent. While 90,782 tests were conducted between May 3 and May 10, a total of 73,728 tests were conducted last week.

However, fatalities remain a cause of concern with Gurgaon recording its highest ever weekly count last week, as 96 people succumbed to the infection. The district also recorded its highest ever single-day spike in fatalities during this period, on May 15, when 18 people succumbed to the infection.

With over 1,500 new Covid cases emerging everyday, the lockdown that had been in place in Gurgaon, along with the rest of Haryana, for the last two weeks, was, on Sunday, extended by another week. Officials from the state government and district administration have also spoken of “future challenges” as they continue augmenting the health facilities in the district despite this drop in cases.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had inaugurated two Covid care centres with a cumulative capacity of 400 beds. A third Covid care centre will be inaugurated today, with a capacity of 100 oxygen beds. While speaking to the media, the Chief Minister had also stated that the government is preparing for a possible third wave of Covid.

“People have also started talking of the third wave, and although we hope that such a wave does not come, if it does, we are ready for it and will fight it together. Our philosophy is hope for the best, prepare for the worst,” he said.