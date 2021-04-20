Tighter curbs announced: Maharashtra lockdown call likely in 2 days

The Maharashtra government on Monday restricted operation timings of grocery shops from 7 am to 11 am while indicating that a decision on imposing a complete lockdown may be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the next two days.

The decision about limiting grocery shop timings was taken in a meeting chaired by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. “We need to stop people from moving around without any reason. For that, a decision has been taken to allow grocery shops to remain open for only four hours so that people do not roam around throughout the day in the name of buying grocery,” Health Minister Rajesh Tope told mediapersons after the meeting.

Tope said the government may take more such decisions on restricting timings of essential services to break the chain of the virus. “Restrictions must be made stricter till April 30 considering the crowding and current Covid-19 situation. Instructions have also been given to the police to stop people moving around without any reason and get rid of unnecessary crowding,” Tope said.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said the government is studying the six-day complete lockdown imposed by the Delhi government from Monday night. “Based on that, the government will make an announcement,” he added.

Wadettiwar further said that the curfew is not serving the purpose of reducing Covid-19 cases. “This is not a lockdown. Many traders had opposed the lockdown. But today, traders or those providing essentials services and small shopowners are demanding 100 per cent lockdown. This information has been shared with the CM, who is expected to take a decision on complete lockdown in two days after consulting Cabinet colleagues,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday issued revised standard operating procedure for managing micro-containment zones. Unlike previous order, now along with office-bearers of a housing society, the local authority will also be held responsible if curfew norms are not followed by residents.