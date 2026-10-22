Second Vande Bharat Special train on Delhi-Patna route: Check stops, travel time, timings, ticket price

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Special train: The Ministry of Railways has introduced a second Vande Bharat Special train between New Delhi and Patna to ease passenger congestion during the ongoing festival season. Earlier this month, the national transporter launched the 02252/02251 New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi Vande Bharat Festival Special Express.
According to Saraswati Chandra, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway (ECR), the Railways has now decided to operate another Vande Bharat Special train (02253/02254) between Patna and New Delhi to accommodate the increased passenger rush.
New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Special train: Distance, Travel time, Frequency
Train number 02554 New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Special Express will cover a distance of 995 km in 12 hours and 55 minutes. The train will operate from New Delhi between October 22 and November 26, 2026, departing on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays each week.
In the return direction, train number 02553 Patna-New Delhi Vande Bharat Festival Special Express will run from Patna between October 24 and November 28, 2026, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays each week.
New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Special Express: Route, Stoppages
Train number 02554/02553 New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi Vande Bharat Special Express will run via Kanpur Central. During its journey, this semi-high-speed train will stop at six railway stations. These are: Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, and Ara.
New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi Vande Bharat Special Express: Timings
- Train number 02554 New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Special Express: The train will depart from New Delhi at 8:35 am and arrive at Patna Junction at 9:30 pm on the same day. En route, it will stop at Aligarh (10:21 am), Kanpur Central (1:30 pm), Prayagraj (3:45 pm), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction (6:00 pm), Buxar (7:26 pm) and Ara (8:10 pm).
- Train number 02553 Patna-New Delhi Vande Bharat Festival Special Express: The train will depart from Patna at 10:00 am and reach New Delhi at 11:30 pm on the same day. Its scheduled stoppages include Ara (10:38 am), Buxar (11:25 am), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction (1:10 pm), Prayagraj (3:35 pm), Kanpur Central (5:50 pm) and Aligarh (8:53 pm).
New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Festival Special Express: Coach composition, ticket price
Train number 02554/02553 New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi Vande Bharat Festival Special Express will be composed of 20 coaches. It will have two types of seating arrangements: AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car.
The fare for the New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Special train is Rs 2,615 for an AC Chair Car ticket and Rs 4,695 for an Executive Chair Car ticket.