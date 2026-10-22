Second Vande Bharat Special train on Delhi-Patna route: Check stops, travel time, timings, ticket price

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Special train: The Ministry of Railways has introduced a second Vande Bharat Special train between New Delhi and Patna to ease passenger congestion during the ongoing festival season. Earlier this month, the national transporter launched the 02252/02251 New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi Vande Bharat Festival Special Express.

According to Saraswati Chandra, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway (ECR), the Railways has now decided to operate another Vande Bharat Special train (02253/02254) between Patna and New Delhi to accommodate the increased passenger rush.

New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Special train: Distance, Travel time, Frequency

Train number 02554 New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Special Express will cover a distance of 995 km in 12 hours and 55 minutes. The train will operate from New Delhi between October 22 and November 26, 2026, departing on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays each week.