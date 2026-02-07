A second-time mom at Kuno: Aasha gives birth to 5 cubs

Aasha is among the founding group of cheetahs translocated from Namibia when India launched Project Cheetah in September 2022. (X/@byadavbjp)

Aasha, a cheetah brought from Namibia under India’s ambitious reintroduction programme, delivered five cubs at Kuno National Park on Friday, becoming a second-time mother and taking the country’s total cheetah population to 35, officials said.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav made the announcement, calling it a milestone for India’s cheetah recovery effort. He said the litter, born on February 7, marks the eighth successful cheetah litter in the country since the launch of the reintroduction programme, and raises the number of surviving Indian-born cubs to 24.

Officials associated with the project said both the mother and the cubs are under “round-the-clock observation through remote surveillance and field monitoring”, and “no human intervention is being undertaken unless medically required, in line with established protocols”.