Second Saraighat Bridge in Assam: New rail-cum-road link across Brahmaputra to boost Northeast connectivity

Second Saraighat Bridge in Assam: The Ministry of Railways is set to begin the construction of Second Saraighat Rail-Cum-Road Bridge Project in Assam, along with doubling of the railway track between Agthori and Kamakhya stations. The projects are aimed at further strengthening rail and road connectivity across the Brahmaputra. It will also increase transportation capacity for Guwahati and enhance connectivity of the Northeastern region. The project falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, the project is an important addition to Assam’s transportation infrastructure and will strengthen the movement of both passengers and goods across the region.

Doubling of Agthori-Kamakhya railway line

The railway-doubling project between Agthori and Kamakhya stations covers 7.20 km. It was sanctioned by the Ministry of Railways in 2024, following which detailed planning and tendering work was taken up.

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According to Sharma, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been entrusted with executing the project. “Given the location of the new bridge in a highly developed urban environment, the project has involved considerable challenges relating to land acquisition, removal of encroachments and shifting of existing utilities,” he said.

According to NFR, a substantial part of these challenges has already been addressed with the support of the state government and local administration.

Meanwhile, engineering work has also progressed, with geotechnical investigations completed and major engineering, design and construction drawing activities underway.

New double-decker bridge over Brahmaputra

A major part of the project is the 1.3-km-long Double-Decker Rail-Cum-Road Bridge over the River Brahmaputra. The new bridge will have:

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Two railway lines on the lower deck

A three-lane road carriageway on the upper deck

A footpath along the road deck

This will increase capacity compared with the existing Saraighat Bridge, which currently carries one railway line and a two-lane road. The main bridge will be constructed on well foundations and will have a welded Open Web Girder superstructure with a 125-metre span.

The bridge will also be connected to approach viaducts on both sides. The viaduct will extend for around 600 metres on the Agthori side and 200 metres on the Kamakhya side.

“The viaducts will be supported on pile foundations with composite girder superstructures for both railway and road components, with four road spans on each side forming part of the integrated double-decker arrangement. The project will also interface with the road approaches being developed by NHAI, providing connectivity towards Jalukbari on one side and the Agthori-side road network on the other,” the CPRO said in a statement.

Construction of Second Saraighat Bridge

NFR said the project is being planned with a focus on modern construction technology, digital engineering, quality and safety. Digital monitoring and bridge instrumentation systems will be incorporated to help monitor the structure and its performance.

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“The construction methodology is being tailored to the challenging conditions of the Brahmaputra River with particular focus on foundation construction, structural erection, quality assurance, construction safety and long-term durability,” the railway official said.

Significance of Second Saraighat Bridge

The Second Saraighat Bridge is expected to add more capacity to an important transportation corridor connecting the two banks of the Brahmaputra. Sharma said that the additional railway capacity will facilitate smoother movement of passenger and freight traffic, while the three-lane road component will strengthen connectivity between the northern and southern banks of the city and support its future transportation requirements.

“By bringing together rail, road and associated approach infrastructure as a single integrated corridor, the project will enhance multimodal connectivity across the Brahmaputra. The project is being closely supported and monitored by the concerned authorities, including the Railway Board, reflecting its importance for connectivity and capacity enhancement in the Northeastern region. Its integration with the NHAI road approaches will further strengthen the multimodal connectivity of the corridor,” he added.