Second Russian tourist found dead in 3 days

Though the death of two Russian tourists in Odisha’s Rayagada district within three days triggered speculation, police on Monday said the circumstantial evidence suggest “no foul play”. However, two unnatural death cases have been registered.

A Russian tourist, Pavel Antov, 65, was found lying in a pool of blood on the roof of a single-storey building adjacent to a hotel on Saturday. Though the hotel staff and police rush Antov to a hospital, doctors declared him dead. The incident occurred two days after his fellow traveller, Vladimir Bidenov, 62, was found dead there.

Pavel Antov is a Russian sausage tycoon. According to Russian media reports, he is one of leading manufacturers of meat sausages in Russia. He founded the meat company “Vladimir Standard”.