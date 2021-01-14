scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Second posthumous award to 50 Rashtriya Rifles soldier

Baljeet was awarded a Sena Medal on the Independence Day in 2019 for an operation he was part of in Srinagar in October 2018.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | January 14, 2021 2:04:48 am
Havildar Baljeet

Havildar Baljeet of the 50 Rashtriya Rifles, who died in February 2019 during an operation in Pulwama, will be awarded a second posthumous gallantry award. Baljeet was awarded a Sena Medal on the Independence Day in 2019 for an operation he was part of in Srinagar in October 2018. Baljeet’s wife, Arun Rani, received the Sena Medal (Gallantry) Bar on Wednesday.

The citation for his award mentioned that on February 12, 2019, Baljeet was the non-commissioned officer in-charge of Kakapore Company Operating Base in Pulwama district. “Once the presence of terrorists was established”, Baljeet along with Sepoy Sachin Kumar Yadav, “volunteered for house intervention”. When the two came under fire from a terrorist hiding in an obscure position, Baljeet pushed his teammate aside, “saving his life”, and brought down “effective fire on the terrorist” but was also killed in enemy fire.

