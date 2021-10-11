scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 10, 2021
Second phase of Malabar exercise from Oct 12

The Navy said India will be represented by INS Ranvijay, INS Satpura, P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and a submarine, in the multilateral exercise.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
October 11, 2021 3:10:38 am
The first phase of Malabar 2021 was held in the Philippines Sea between August 26 and 29.

The second phase of the Malabar naval war gaming exercise with the four Quad members – India, US, Japan and Australia – will take place in the Bay of Bengal from October 12 till October 15.

For the US, Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson along with two destroyers, USS Lake Champlain and USS Stockdale, will participate. Japan Maritime Self Defence Force will be represented by JS Kaga and JS Murasame, and the Royal Australian Navy will be represented by HMAS Ballarat and HMAS Sirius. “The Second Phase of the exercise would build upon the synergy, coordination and interoperability developed during the first phase of the exercise and would focus on advanced surface and anti-submarine warfare,” the Navy said.

