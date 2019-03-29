Second joint logistics node operational at Navy base in Mumbai

A joint logistics framework to speed up procurement and improve maintenance of military assets has been operationalised at Mumbai, with the Indian Navy leading the integration of the three services. Government sources said the setting up of a joint logistics node (JLN) at Mumbai’s Naval base has given the Indian defense forces a much-needed advantage against their adversaries, particularly those using the sea route from Pakistan.

Officials familiar with the arrangement said this is the second JLN to be operationalised over the past one year. “The first JLN consisting of the three services was set up at Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2018,” the officials said.

These centres, according to officials, will be used by the three services to procure rations, critical spares, and ammunition for basic weapons like rifles used by the Navy, Air Force and Army.

“The next integration process is likely to be taken up at Guwahati, but will only be among Army and Air Force,” officials said.

Until recently, the three forces had separate facilities for logistics and maintenance, but now they have been brought under one common framework at Mumbai, with the Navy being the lead force. The need for enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services was a long standing issue and the first decision in principle to have a joint logistical node was taken in 2008. A study was later conducted by the services and its report submitted in 2011.