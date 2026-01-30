Second instalment of ‘game changer’ Bihar’s Mahila Rojgar Yojana to be disbursed from February

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced Thursday that the second instalment of financial assistance under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana would be released from February, six months after the scheme was launched.

The announcement to release Rs 10,000 to prospective women entrepreneurs came after a Cabinet meeting held ahead of the state Budget Session beginning February 2. It also comes amid Kumar’s Samriddhi Yatra — ostensibly to review progress of Rs 50,000 crore worth of projects announced by his government — continues to draw large numbers of women.

In a post on X, Kumar said: “I am happy to say that action has been initiated to provide additional financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to the selected beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Women’s Employment Scheme. This amount will be given in phases, provided the earlier amount has been used for employment. If the employment is running well, a lump sum amount can also be given if needed. The department has been directed to ensure proper marketing of products produced by beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Women’s Employment Scheme. Also, these beneficiaries should be linked with various government departments like clothing manufacturing, Sudha sales centre, Didi’s kitchen, etc”.