Singh refused meals starting on July 9 along with another detainee who was also released last week. Their lawyers say they resumed eating after ICE agreed to their release.

Second Indian hunger-striker released from US immigration custody
 Gurjant Singh, left, stands with Ajay Kumar outside an immigration processing office in El Paso, Texas, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. The pair refused meals starting on July 8 for more than 70 days while in immigration detention.  (AP  photo)

A second Indian man who refused to eat for more than 70 days in US immigration custody has been released after a year in detention. Gurjant Singh left a detention centre in El Paso Monday, according to his lawyer, Jessica Miles. Earlier, Ajay Kumar was released on Thursday after a 70-day hunger strike over the rejection of his asylum claim.

His lawyer says the 23-year-old fears returning to India because he was beaten on several occasions for supporting a minority political party before fleeing to the U.S. to seek asylum.

Immigration officials say he entered the country illegally and was ordered deported after a judge denied his asylum application. Authorities let him be released while he appeals the decision.

