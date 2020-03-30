Second COVID-19 death in J&K, cases rise to 38

A funeral for a COVID-19 victim in Tangmarg, Sunday. (Express Photo) A funeral for a COVID-19 victim in Tangmarg, Sunday. (Express Photo)

A man who had tested positive for COVID-19 in north Kashmir succumbed to the infection on Sunday, making it the second coronavirus-related death in Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K Government Spokesperson Rohit Kansal said on Sunday afternoon that five new positive cases had come forward in the Union Territory, taking the total number of cases to 38.

“Sad start to the day. Unfortunate demise of a coronavirus patient in Srinagar this morning,” Kansal tweeted.

Hours later, he tweeted again saying: “5 more positives cases confirmed in Kashmir -2 from Srinagar, 2 Budgam, 1 Baramulla.”

According to sources, the victim, hailing from Baramulla district, was initially admitted to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital and was later shifted to the Chest Disease hospital on Saturday evening.

“He was admitted with multiple ailments. He even developed bilateral pneumonia and we shifted him to Chest disease hospital for further treatment,” a senior SMHS official told The Indian Express.

Health department sources said that the deceased, in his 50s, had come in contact with a couple who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia. The couple is currently “asymptomatic”, they said.

Another health official said that the couple had been shifted to the GMC Baramulla and after the deceased was found to be positive, several other people have been put under isolation and quarantine in different facilities in the district.

A senior officer privy to the case told The Indian Express that a limited number of people were allowed to attend the funeral of the deceased patient in Baramulla. “They have also been kept under active surveillance,” said the officer.

